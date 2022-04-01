Cowen Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 267.92% from the stock’s previous close.
GNLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.
Shares of GNLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
