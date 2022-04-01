Cowen Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 267.92% from the stock’s previous close.

GNLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 42.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

