Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target to €217.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €215.00 ($236.26) to €217.00 ($238.46) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($256.04) to €243.00 ($267.03) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($269.23) to €256.00 ($281.32) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

OTCMKTS PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

