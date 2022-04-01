Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $59.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after buying an additional 712,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

