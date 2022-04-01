Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Trading Up 2.2%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 133,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 69,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

About Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

