Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.39

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 6547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 2.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.
About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.
