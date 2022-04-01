Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 2,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.