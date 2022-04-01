Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading 6.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 2,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $61,616.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.