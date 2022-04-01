Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.32. Approximately 2,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 244,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 237.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 659,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

