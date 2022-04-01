CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 6.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.84 and last traded at $66.77. 20,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,653,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,358,000 after buying an additional 142,244 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.