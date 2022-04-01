Critical Review: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) vs. Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hammerson and Highwoods Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60 Highwoods Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Highwoods Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 0.36 -$590.05 million N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $768.01 million 6.25 $313.28 million $2.97 15.40

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties 40.63% 12.73% 5.53%

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

