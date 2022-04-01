Critical Review: Trupanion (TRUP) and Its Peers

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trupanion to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -100.65 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 5.09

Trupanion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trupanion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 108 1135 2308 50 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus target price of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.16%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trupanion competitors beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trupanion (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

