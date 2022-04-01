Critical Survey: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.96% 6.39% 1.96% CenterPoint Energy 17.79% 14.46% 2.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and CenterPoint Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.70 billion 0.97 $883.70 million $0.62 14.05 CenterPoint Energy $8.35 billion 2.31 $1.49 billion $2.26 13.55

CenterPoint Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenaga Nasional Berhad. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaga Nasional Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 1 2 0 0 1.67 CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $29.08, suggesting a potential downside of 5.08%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (Get Rating)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas segment provides natural gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also engages in the sale of regulated intrastate natural gas, and transportation and storage of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 2.7 million metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 71,241 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 1,00,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution and transmission mains; and owned and operated 285 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

