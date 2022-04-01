Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Position Reduced by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.47. 5,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

