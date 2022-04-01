Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average is $181.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.