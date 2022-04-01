Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,551. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

