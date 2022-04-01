Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. 15,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

