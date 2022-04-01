Crowny Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $158,261.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crowny has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

