CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $786,010.63 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $786,010.63 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00208800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.00430422 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.