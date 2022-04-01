CryptoVerificationCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $1,345.59 and approximately $6.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012733 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001361 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.