CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. CSG Systems International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 0.17% of CSG Systems International worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. 2,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGS. William Blair began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

