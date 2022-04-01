CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 6,654,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,903. The stock has a market cap of $451.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.