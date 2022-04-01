CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

CUBXF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

