CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,121.35

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,121.35 ($27.79) and traded as low as GBX 1,740 ($22.79). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,792 ($23.47), with a volume of 417,596 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.99) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 66.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,760.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($22.43) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($123,342.94).

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

