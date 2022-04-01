CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.