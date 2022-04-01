CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.33 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.20), with a volume of 356,720 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £33.55 million and a PE ratio of -16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About CyanConnode (LON:CYAN)
See Also
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for CyanConnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyanConnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.