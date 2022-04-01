CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.71 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $118,392.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,262.58 or 0.99965376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00270219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00025071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001443 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.