CyberMusic Market Capitalization Tops $43,294.48 (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One CyberMusic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMusic has a total market capitalization of $43,294.48 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00306250 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004560 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.87 or 0.01382563 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CyberMusic (CYMT) is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official website is cybermusic.io . CyberMusic’s official message board is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMusic Coin Trading

