CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CytRx stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.96.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

