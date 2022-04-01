D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lifted by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

