DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.50.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

FFIC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

