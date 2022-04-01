DA Davidson Comments on Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

