Dale Broadrick Buys 10,700 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dale Broadrick bought 5,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick acquired 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

BioRestorative Therapies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 62,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,266. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

