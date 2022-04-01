Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.00

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.
About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (TVMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.