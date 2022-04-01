Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) PT Lowered to €55.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.04. 968,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,474. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

