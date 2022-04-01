Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.32

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $43.60. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 14,341 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DQ. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

