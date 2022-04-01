Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.32

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.32, but opened at $43.60. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 14,341 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

