Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 302.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

