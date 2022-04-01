Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.36. 17,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

