Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €12.55

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.55 ($13.79) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

