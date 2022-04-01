Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

