Davidson Investment Advisors Buys 913 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $137.56 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

