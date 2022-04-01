Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE PM remained flat at $$93.94 during midday trading on Friday. 6,599,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,326. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

