Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.05. 88,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The firm has a market cap of $232.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.11 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

