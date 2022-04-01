Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $477.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.74 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.