Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

