Davidson Investment Advisors Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

VOO traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $413.28. The company had a trading volume of 174,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.55 and a 200-day moving average of $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $361.11 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

