Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 14,271 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. 1,751,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $325.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.