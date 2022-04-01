Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 3,173 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.84. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.