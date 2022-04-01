Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 624,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,037,244. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.