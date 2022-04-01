Davidson Trust Co. Acquires 2,244 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $417.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,255. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98. The firm has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.09 and its 200 day moving average is $364.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

