Davidson Trust Co. Has $3.29 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,913.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,121. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.11 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

